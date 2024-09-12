HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $65,000 in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 555.6% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 201.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 138.4% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORI stock opened at $34.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.45. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $36.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

