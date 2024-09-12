HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLNG. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 5.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in FLEX LNG by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 4,882 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in FLEX LNG by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 34,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 7,009 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLEX LNG during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 287,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after acquiring an additional 85,040 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded FLEX LNG from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

NYSE FLNG opened at $25.41 on Thursday. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a 12 month low of $24.16 and a 12 month high of $32.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.48 and a 200-day moving average of $26.58. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.71.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FLEX LNG Ltd. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.81%. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.11%.

Flex LNG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. The company owns and operates vessels with M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. Flex LNG Ltd.

