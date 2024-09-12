HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 533 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 167.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 851 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $238.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.83.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:LOW opened at $247.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $140.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $262.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.14. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 47.07%. The company had revenue of $23.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.