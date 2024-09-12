HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 920 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Free Report) by 79.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $793,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,540,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,856,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,643,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSPG stock opened at $73.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $544.94 million, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.56. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $68.97 and a 1 year high of $86.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.24.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

