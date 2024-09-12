HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,550 iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLV. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 315,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 91,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter worth about $325,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 31,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $26.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.68. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $29.56. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.