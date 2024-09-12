Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $475,073,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,127,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,148,000 after buying an additional 1,246,662 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 10.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,044,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,908,000 after acquiring an additional 761,104 shares in the last quarter. Gray Foundation purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $133,229,000. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $98,607,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:HLT opened at $211.58 on Thursday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.00 and a 52-week high of $229.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $214.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.16. The company has a market capitalization of $52.14 billion, a PE ratio of 46.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.31.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 69.65%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HLT shares. Macquarie upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $228.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Free Report

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

