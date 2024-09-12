Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Trading 0.6% Higher

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $374.28 and last traded at $372.60. 505,516 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 3,380,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $370.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.79.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on HD

Home Depot Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $370.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $359.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $354.03.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Depot

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,311,070,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its stake in Home Depot by 33,540.9% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,478,855 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $509,081,000 after buying an additional 1,474,459 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $513,016,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Home Depot by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,117,016,000 after acquiring an additional 992,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Home Depot by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,437,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,853,143,000 after acquiring an additional 971,833 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.