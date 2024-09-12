Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 43,668 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 25,434 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 20,933 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 8,083 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.13.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $204.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $132.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $205.80 and a 200 day moving average of $203.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $220.79.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 50.06%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

