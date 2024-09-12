Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 138,235 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $50,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 224,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,230,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $1,398,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.13.

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.5 %

HON stock opened at $204.04 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $220.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $132.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.20.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.06%.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.