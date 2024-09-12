H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.88

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$10.88 and last traded at C$10.87, with a volume of 53063 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$10.76.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$11.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. TD Securities upped their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.35.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.76 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 1.97.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

