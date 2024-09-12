H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.88

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$10.88 and last traded at C$10.87, with a volume of 53063 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$10.76.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$11.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. TD Securities upped their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.35.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HR.UN
H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
About H&R Real Estate Investment Trust
H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than H&R Real Estate Investment Trust
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.