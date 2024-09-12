HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-one have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $610.79.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $699.00 to $629.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on HubSpot from $580.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on HubSpot from $650.00 to $550.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on HubSpot from $635.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total transaction of $1,705,485.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,332,333.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total value of $672,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,507,052. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total value of $1,705,485.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,037 shares in the company, valued at $40,332,333.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,012 shares of company stock valued at $21,300,253 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,874,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,088,119,000 after buying an additional 626,977 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 62.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,577,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $988,406,000 after purchasing an additional 604,554 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,236,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 92,828.2% in the 4th quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 487,873 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $283,230,000 after purchasing an additional 487,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 451,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $262,022,000 after purchasing an additional 210,138 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HUBS opened at $497.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $494.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $571.73. The company has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.86, a PEG ratio of 3,132.37 and a beta of 1.63. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $407.23 and a 1 year high of $693.85.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that HubSpot will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

