HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2024

Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBSGet Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-one have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $610.79.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $699.00 to $629.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on HubSpot from $580.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on HubSpot from $650.00 to $550.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on HubSpot from $635.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HUBS

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total transaction of $1,705,485.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,332,333.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total value of $672,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,507,052. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total value of $1,705,485.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,037 shares in the company, valued at $40,332,333.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,012 shares of company stock valued at $21,300,253 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HubSpot

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,874,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,088,119,000 after buying an additional 626,977 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 62.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,577,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $988,406,000 after purchasing an additional 604,554 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,236,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 92,828.2% in the 4th quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 487,873 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $283,230,000 after purchasing an additional 487,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 451,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $262,022,000 after purchasing an additional 210,138 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of HUBS opened at $497.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $494.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $571.73. The company has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.86, a PEG ratio of 3,132.37 and a beta of 1.63. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $407.23 and a 1 year high of $693.85.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBSGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that HubSpot will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Free Report

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS)

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.