Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) CEO Laura E. Niklason Sells 157,704 Shares

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 157,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total value of $854,755.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,519,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,076,004.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Humacyte Trading Up 8.4 %

HUMA stock opened at $5.69 on Thursday. Humacyte, Inc. has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $9.97. The stock has a market cap of $677.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 5.41.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Equities analysts anticipate that Humacyte, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Humacyte during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Humacyte during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the second quarter worth $83,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 65.9% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 7,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HUMA. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Humacyte from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded Humacyte to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.60.

Humacyte Company Profile

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

