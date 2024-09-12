Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Director Kathleen Sebelius Sells 5,182 Shares of Stock

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) Director Kathleen Sebelius sold 5,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $27,982.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,490.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Humacyte Stock Performance

HUMA opened at $5.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.93 and a 200-day moving average of $5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.41. Humacyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $9.97. The company has a market cap of $677.59 million, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.47.

Get Humacyte alerts:

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Humacyte, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised shares of Humacyte to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Humacyte from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HUMA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUMA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Humacyte by 32.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,557 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Humacyte by 504.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,599,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,677,000 after buying an additional 1,334,641 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Humacyte in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,550,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 1,018.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 256,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 233,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Humacyte by 3,301.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 463,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 450,031 shares during the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Humacyte

(Get Free Report)

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Humacyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humacyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.