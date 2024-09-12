Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Director Kathleen Sebelius Sells 5,182 Shares of Stock

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) Director Kathleen Sebelius sold 5,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $27,982.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,490.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Humacyte Stock Performance
HUMA opened at $5.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.93 and a 200-day moving average of $5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.41. Humacyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $9.97. The company has a market cap of $677.59 million, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.47.
Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Humacyte, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUMA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Humacyte by 32.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,557 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Humacyte by 504.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,599,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,677,000 after buying an additional 1,334,641 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Humacyte in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,550,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 1,018.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 256,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 233,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Humacyte by 3,301.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 463,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 450,031 shares during the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Humacyte
Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.
