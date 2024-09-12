Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HUMA. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Humacyte from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Humacyte presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.60.

HUMA opened at $5.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Humacyte has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $9.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.93 and a 200-day moving average of $5.53. The stock has a market cap of $677.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.47.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts expect that Humacyte will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 157,704 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total transaction of $854,755.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,519,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,076,004.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 157,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total value of $854,755.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,519,558 shares in the company, valued at $19,076,004.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 352,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total value of $2,235,911.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,677,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,350,613.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,084,153 shares of company stock valued at $6,869,996. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Humacyte in the second quarter worth $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Humacyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Humacyte in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Humacyte by 65.9% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Humacyte in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

