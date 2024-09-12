Huntsman Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.
Huntsman has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.5% annually over the last three years. Huntsman has a dividend payout ratio of 82.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Huntsman to earn $1.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.5%.
Huntsman Stock Performance
NYSE HUN opened at $21.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Huntsman has a fifty-two week low of $19.91 and a fifty-two week high of $27.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.99 and a 200-day moving average of $23.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.92 and a beta of 1.00.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
HUN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Huntsman from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Huntsman from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Huntsman from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntsman has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.56.
Huntsman Company Profile
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.
