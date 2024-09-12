ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ICLR. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $383.00 price objective on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on ICON Public from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ICON Public in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $368.00 target price on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, ICON Public currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLR traded up $9.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $289.81. 1,403,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,710. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. ICON Public has a 12 month low of $221.20 and a 12 month high of $347.72. The firm has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. ICON Public had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. ICON Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ICON Public will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICLR. Motco grew its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 196.1% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 3,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 695,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $196,998,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of ICON Public by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 155,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in ICON Public during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in ICON Public by 22.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

