Idaho Trust Bank Acquires Shares of 31,388 iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Idaho Trust Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,335,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,467,000 after acquiring an additional 62,500 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 484,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,085,000 after buying an additional 17,485 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,408,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 300,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,490,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 285,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,762,000 after buying an additional 23,331 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF stock opened at $50.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.63. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 1-year low of $41.55 and a 1-year high of $53.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.67.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

