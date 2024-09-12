Idaho Trust Bank Invests $1.41 Million in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Idaho Trust Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,504.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 605,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,454,000 after buying an additional 582,503 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 790.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 309,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,745,000 after acquiring an additional 274,793 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC now owns 143,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,934,000 after acquiring an additional 95,603 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 140,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,033,000 after purchasing an additional 56,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth $14,510,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $283.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.37. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $222.27 and a fifty-two week high of $289.14.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.