Idaho Trust Bank Makes New $377,000 Investment in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Idaho Trust Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the second quarter valued at $49,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 460.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Price Performance

EWY stock opened at $61.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.25. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1 year low of $54.49 and a 1 year high of $69.51.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.