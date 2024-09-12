Idaho Trust Bank Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Idaho Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,103,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,171,000 after buying an additional 5,594,165 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,326,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,029,000 after buying an additional 6,253,040 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,231,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,478,000 after buying an additional 2,621,687 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,752,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,222,000 after buying an additional 104,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 17,898,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,534,000 after acquiring an additional 8,482,025 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $75.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.51. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $75.51.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2255 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

