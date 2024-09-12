Idaho Trust Bank Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Idaho Trust Bank purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 63,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,000. Idaho Trust Bank owned 0.21% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ferguson Shapiro LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the second quarter worth about $867,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,915,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the second quarter valued at about $303,000. Prudential PLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 2,095.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 158,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 150,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 732,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,713,000 after purchasing an additional 360,774 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWG opened at $31.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $963.84 million, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.24. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 1 year low of $24.70 and a 1 year high of $32.75.

About iShares MSCI Germany ETF

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

