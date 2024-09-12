Idaho Trust Bank Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

Idaho Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 32,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000. Idaho Trust Bank owned approximately 0.10% of iShares MSCI Spain ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EWP. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 3,175.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,027,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 995,935 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 67,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 22.2% during the second quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 58,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 10,635 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Spain ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

iShares MSCI Spain ETF stock opened at $33.62 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.76. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $33.97.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Spain ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Spain ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.