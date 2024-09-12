iExec RLC (RLC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.90 Million

iExec RLC (RLC) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 11th. iExec RLC has a market capitalization of $104.78 million and approximately $2.90 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iExec RLC token can currently be purchased for about $1.45 or 0.00002520 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00009369 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,413.90 or 0.99962427 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001024 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00013576 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00007912 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007749 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About iExec RLC

iExec RLC is a token. Its launch date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.44544633 USD and is down -2.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 141 active market(s) with $4,122,297.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iExec RLC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iExec RLC using one of the exchanges listed above.

