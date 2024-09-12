IndiGG Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $123.60 Million (INDI)

IndiGG (INDI) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. One IndiGG token can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IndiGG has a market capitalization of $123.60 million and $55,443.25 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, IndiGG has traded 34.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IndiGG Profile

IndiGG launched on March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IndiGG is indi.gg.

IndiGG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG is an Indian gaming guild aimed at building a platform for gamers to discover the future of gaming and embark on a journey into virtual worlds with digital property rights and earning rights. Alongside, IndiGG is also actively partnering with the best gaming studios globally and locally and playing a crucial role in their foray into the Indian market to build the Indian market from the ground up with high-quality Web3 games.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IndiGG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IndiGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

