InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $199.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.19 million. InnovAge had a negative return on equity of 10.51% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. InnovAge updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
InnovAge Price Performance
Shares of INNV stock opened at $5.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $786.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.08 and a beta of 0.39. InnovAge has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $7.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.99.
About InnovAge
