Insider Buying: A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) Insider Acquires £505.24 in Stock

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Free Report) insider Julie A. Barr bought 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,486 ($19.43) per share, with a total value of £505.24 ($660.70).
A.G. BARR stock opened at GBX 652 ($8.53) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 632.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 594.01. A.G. BARR p.l.c. has a twelve month low of GBX 472.50 ($6.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 686 ($8.97). The stock has a market capitalization of £723.59 million, a PE ratio of 1,917.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 685 ($8.96) price objective on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 601.75 ($7.87).
A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks and cocktail solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Soft drinks, Cocktail solutions, and Other. The company provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, brewed drinks, pre-mixed cocktails, mixers, syrups, various fruit purees, boost drinks, energy stimulation drinks, sport drinks, iced coffee, oat drinks, spring and sparkling water, fruit juices, and other non-alcoholic beverages.
