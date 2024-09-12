Insider Buying: EQT Holdings Limited (ASX:EQT) Insider Buys A$33,072.60 in Stock

EQT Holdings Limited (ASX:EQT – Get Free Report) insider David Sedgwick purchased 1,100 shares of EQT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$30.07 ($20.04) per share, with a total value of A$33,072.60 ($22,048.40).

David Sedgwick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 27th, David Sedgwick bought 1,109 shares of EQT stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$32.15 ($21.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$35,654.35 ($23,769.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.61, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 8.74.

About EQT

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from EQT’s previous Final dividend of $0.50. EQT’s payout ratio is presently 135.90%.

EQT Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides philanthropic, trust executor, and investment services in Australia, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It operates through three segments: Trustee and Wealth Services, Superannuation Trustee Services, and Corporate Trustee Services. The company offers estate planning and management; charitable, compensation, community, and personal trust services; and asset and wealth management, and advisory services.

