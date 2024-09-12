Insider Buying: EQT Holdings Limited (ASX:EQT) Insider Buys A$33,072.60 in Stock

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2024

EQT Holdings Limited (ASX:EQTGet Free Report) insider David Sedgwick purchased 1,100 shares of EQT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$30.07 ($20.04) per share, with a total value of A$33,072.60 ($22,048.40).

David Sedgwick also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, June 27th, David Sedgwick bought 1,109 shares of EQT stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$32.15 ($21.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$35,654.35 ($23,769.57).

EQT Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.61, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 8.74.

EQT Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from EQT’s previous Final dividend of $0.50. EQT’s payout ratio is presently 135.90%.

About EQT

(Get Free Report)

EQT Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides philanthropic, trust executor, and investment services in Australia, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It operates through three segments: Trustee and Wealth Services, Superannuation Trustee Services, and Corporate Trustee Services. The company offers estate planning and management; charitable, compensation, community, and personal trust services; and asset and wealth management, and advisory services.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for EQT (ASX:EQT)

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.