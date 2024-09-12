Insider Buying: Generation Mining Limited (TSE:GENM) Director Purchases 162,000 Shares of Stock

Generation Mining Limited (TSE:GENM – Get Free Report) Director Jamie Levy acquired 162,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.22 per share, with a total value of C$34,830.00.

Generation Mining Price Performance

Shares of TSE:GENM traded up C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.24. The stock had a trading volume of 86,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,701. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.26. Generation Mining Limited has a 1-year low of C$0.17 and a 1-year high of C$0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market cap of C$56.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.65.

Get Generation Mining alerts:

About Generation Mining

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Generation Mining Limited, an exploration and development stage company, focuses on the mining of base and precious metal deposits in Canada. The company explores for molybdenum, tungsten, palladium, copper, platinum, gold, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Marathon palladium-copper project located in north-western Ontario.

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.