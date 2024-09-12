Insider Buying: Generation Mining Limited (TSE:GENM) Director Purchases 162,000 Shares of Stock

Generation Mining Limited (TSE:GENM – Get Free Report) Director Jamie Levy acquired 162,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.22 per share, with a total value of C$34,830.00.
Generation Mining Price Performance
Shares of TSE:GENM traded up C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.24. The stock had a trading volume of 86,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,701. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.26. Generation Mining Limited has a 1-year low of C$0.17 and a 1-year high of C$0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market cap of C$56.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.65.
About Generation Mining
