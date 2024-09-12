Insider Buying: Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC) Director Buys 17,800 Shares of Stock

Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC – Get Free Report) Director Rostislav Christov Raykov acquired 17,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,500.00.

Rostislav Christov Raykov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Rostislav Christov Raykov acquired 1,100 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,112.00.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Rostislav Christov Raykov purchased 4,200 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,190.00.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Rostislav Christov Raykov purchased 10,000 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,000.00.

On Thursday, June 20th, Rostislav Christov Raykov purchased 7,200 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,088.00.

Lavras Gold Price Performance

Shares of CVE:LGC opened at C$2.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$130.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.43 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 11.12. Lavras Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.75 and a 12 month high of C$2.89.

About Lavras Gold

Lavras Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Brazil. It holds interests in the Lavras do Sul, an advanced exploration gold project with 29 mineral rights covering approximately 22,000 hectares located in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

