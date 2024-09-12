Insider Buying: Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Director Purchases 300 Shares of Stock

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) Director Shelley F. Appel purchased 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.10 per share, with a total value of $15,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,541 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,804.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Matador Resources Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $49.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.32. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $48.22 and a 1 year high of $71.08. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 3.27.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The energy company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $847.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.55 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 29.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.96%.

MTDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Matador Resources from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Matador Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matador Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTDR. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,658 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Matador Resources by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,480,882 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,203,000 after purchasing an additional 52,005 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 197.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 137,194 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,801,000 after purchasing an additional 91,030 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,846 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 13,408 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,422 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Articles

