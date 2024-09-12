Insider Buying: McMillan Shakespeare Limited (ASX:MMS) Insider Purchases 8,668 Shares of Stock

McMillan Shakespeare Limited (ASX:MMS – Get Free Report) insider Robert (Rob) De Luca bought 8,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$15.88 ($10.59) per share, for a total transaction of A$137,647.84 ($91,765.23).

McMillan Shakespeare Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 456.47.

McMillan Shakespeare Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This is a boost from McMillan Shakespeare’s previous Final dividend of $0.74. McMillan Shakespeare’s payout ratio is 121.88%.

About McMillan Shakespeare

McMillan Shakespeare Limited provides salary packaging, novated leasing, disability plan management and support co-ordination, asset management, and related financial products and services in Australia, the United Kingdom, and New Zealand. It operates through Group Remuneration Services, Asset Management Services, and Plan and Support Services segments.

