Insider Buying: Patagonia Lithium Limited (ASX:PL3) Insider Purchases A$165,000.00 in Stock

Patagonia Lithium Limited (ASX:PL3 – Get Free Report) insider Phillip Thomas purchased 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.00 ($0.67) per share, for a total transaction of A$165,000.00 ($110,000.00).
Patagonia Lithium Price Performance
About Patagonia Lithium
Patagonia Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Argentina. It explores for lithium, borates, and other metals. Patagonia Lithium Limited was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Patagonia Lithium
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Goldilocks CPI Report Leads Market to Sell Off, Lower Lows Ahead
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- GameStop: Earnings Won’t Save It, Dilution Points to Trouble
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings: Which Is Best for You?
Receive News & Ratings for Patagonia Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patagonia Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.