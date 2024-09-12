Insider Selling: Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) CFO Sells $1,643,885.10 in Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) CFO Brittany Bagley sold 4,338 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.95, for a total value of $1,643,885.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,449,733.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 6.3 %

NASDAQ AXON traded up $22.80 on Thursday, reaching $384.51. The company had a trading volume of 949,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.12 and a 1 year high of $384.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $335.53 and a 200-day moving average of $313.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 111.49, a P/E/G ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.94.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXON. ING Groep NV grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the first quarter worth approximately $931,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 14.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 170,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,307,000 after buying an additional 22,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 21.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

AXON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.38.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

