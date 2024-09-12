Insider Selling: B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) Insider Sells 8,602 Shares of Stock

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Free Report) insider Alex Russo sold 8,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 424 ($5.54), for a total value of £36,472.48 ($47,695.15).

B&M European Value Retail Stock Performance

BME stock traded up GBX 2.10 ($0.03) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 422 ($5.52). 2,917,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,182,151. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.86. B&M European Value Retail S.A. has a 52-week low of GBX 414.30 ($5.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 618.20 ($8.08). The stock has a market cap of £4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,176.67 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 449.01 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 494.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.85) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, B&M European Value Retail currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 587.67 ($7.68).

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

