Insider Selling: CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Director Sells 9,138 Shares of Stock

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan Huberman sold 9,138 shares of CuriosityStream stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $15,077.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,799.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jonathan Huberman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 5th, Jonathan Huberman sold 12,936 shares of CuriosityStream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $21,473.76.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Jonathan Huberman sold 120,861 shares of CuriosityStream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total transaction of $177,665.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CURI opened at $1.63 on Thursday. CuriosityStream Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $89.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.17.

CuriosityStream ( NASDAQ:CURI ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 69.87% and a negative return on equity of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $12.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CuriosityStream announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, October 12th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. CuriosityStream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -11.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CURI. Oldfield Partners LLP bought a new stake in CuriosityStream in the second quarter valued at $417,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in CuriosityStream by 782.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 151,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 134,132 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in CuriosityStream by 28.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 402,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 90,126 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in CuriosityStream by 6,399.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 72,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 71,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CuriosityStream in the second quarter valued at $27,000. 6.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.35 target price on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video and audio programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

