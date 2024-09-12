Insider Selling: Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) CFO Sells $74,667.32 in Stock

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) CFO Tania Secor sold 6,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $74,667.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 251,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,825,353.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tania Secor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 8th, Tania Secor sold 4,564 shares of Integral Ad Science stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $44,179.52.

Integral Ad Science Trading Up 0.4 %

IAS opened at $10.86 on Thursday. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.98 and a 52 week high of $17.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,086.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $129.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.31 million. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 0.57%. Integral Ad Science’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 40.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, American Trust boosted its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 13,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IAS shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.36.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

