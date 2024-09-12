Insider Selling: Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR) CFO Sells 10,274 Shares of Stock

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) CFO Steven Vontur sold 10,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $57,328.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Intuitive Machines Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:LUNR traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.70. The stock had a trading volume of 19,027,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,692,798. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.88. The company has a market capitalization of $710.40 million, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.25. Intuitive Machines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $13.25.

Get Intuitive Machines alerts:

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $41.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on LUNR shares. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Machines from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Machines from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuitive Machines

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Machines

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUNR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Machines by 250.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 601,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 429,531 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Intuitive Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Machines by 264.9% in the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 69,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 50,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Intuitive Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Machines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.