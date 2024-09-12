Insider Selling: Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) CMO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.04, for a total value of $1,027,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,552,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Microsoft Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $423.04 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $309.45 and a 12-month high of $468.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $424.91 and its 200-day moving average is $423.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.96% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The firm had revenue of $64.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 47,380 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,817,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 13,224 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,973,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. TNF LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. TNF LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Microsoft by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,406,870 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,033,199,000 after acquiring an additional 485,689 shares during the period. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its position in Microsoft by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 2,347 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Microsoft from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.72.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

