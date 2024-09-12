Insider Selling: NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR) Major Shareholder Sells 21,155 Shares of Stock

NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Npeh, Llc sold 21,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total transaction of $154,008.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,162.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Npeh, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 9th, Npeh, Llc sold 60,022 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $456,167.20.

On Friday, September 6th, Npeh, Llc sold 66,825 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.88, for a total value of $526,581.00.

On Wednesday, September 4th, Npeh, Llc sold 83,325 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $674,932.50.

NYSE:NPWR traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.11. 389,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,379. NET Power Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $17.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.74.

NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NET Power Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NET Power from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in NET Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NET Power during the second quarter valued at $133,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NET Power during the second quarter valued at $136,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in NET Power in the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in NET Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. 53.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

