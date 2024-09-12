Insider Selling: ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Insider Sells $14,075.60 in Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 2,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total value of $14,075.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 721,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,444,914.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jayesh Sahasi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 9th, Jayesh Sahasi sold 1,941 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total value of $11,471.31.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Jayesh Sahasi sold 4,468 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total value of $28,371.80.

On Thursday, July 11th, Jayesh Sahasi sold 17,731 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $106,917.93.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Jayesh Sahasi sold 1,800 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $10,800.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Jayesh Sahasi sold 3 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $18.00.

ON24 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ONTF opened at $5.87 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.37. The company has a market cap of $245.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 0.47. ON24, Inc. has a one year low of $5.37 and a one year high of $8.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ON24 ( NYSE:ONTF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $37.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.31 million. ON24 had a negative net margin of 28.14% and a negative return on equity of 21.81%. Equities research analysts expect that ON24, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ON24 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $375,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in ON24 in the fourth quarter worth $577,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in ON24 in the fourth quarter valued at $440,000. Circumference Group LLC purchased a new stake in ON24 during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,303,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ON24 by 32.5% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 387,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ONTF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ON24 from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ON24 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

