Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) Announces $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Insteel Industries has a payout ratio of 6.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Insteel Industries to earn $2.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.9%.

Get Insteel Industries alerts:

Insteel Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IIIN opened at $30.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $592.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.11. Insteel Industries has a 1 year low of $26.86 and a 1 year high of $39.38.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries ( NASDAQ:IIIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $145.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.04 million. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Insteel Industries will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.