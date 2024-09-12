Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Trading Up 0.5%

Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $185.86 and last traded at $185.86. Approximately 105 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 9,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $184.90.

Intact Financial Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.30.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

