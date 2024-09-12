Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,566,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 840,750 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Intel were worth $48,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 98,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Intel by 65.2% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 69,096 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 27,274 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Intel by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 71,126 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 29,040 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 2.6% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 16,681 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $501,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $19.64 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The stock has a market cap of $83.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Intel's revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Daiwa America upgraded Intel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,576. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Read More

