International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Position Decreased by AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up 1.2% of AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,152,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,833,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546,855 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,019,009,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,515,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $671,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,165 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,788,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,445,000 after buying an additional 81,887 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,503,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,200,000 after buying an additional 17,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on IBM. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.60.

International Business Machines Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:IBM opened at $209.82 on Thursday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $135.87 and a 12 month high of $210.12. The firm has a market cap of $193.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $191.34 and its 200-day moving average is $182.99.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.65%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.