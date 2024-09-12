International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 263,467 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,626 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises 1.1% of Vest Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $45,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 164.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IBM opened at $209.82 on Thursday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $135.87 and a 1-year high of $210.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.99. The firm has a market cap of $193.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.65%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.60.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

