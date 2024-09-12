Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $34,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% during the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total transaction of $90,655.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,655,048.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total transaction of $90,655.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,048.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total transaction of $641,382.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,555 shares of company stock valued at $24,267,737. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG opened at $490.93 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $254.85 and a 52-week high of $493.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $461.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $420.33. The company has a market cap of $174.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.62, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.