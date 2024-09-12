Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $486.35 and last traded at $487.65. 227,944 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,504,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $490.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $469.00 to $494.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.45.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.4 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $461.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $420.33. The firm has a market cap of $174.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $619,741.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,931.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total value of $1,291,010.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,522.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $619,741.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,555 shares of company stock worth $24,267,737 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,313,238,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth $374,390,000. Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,301,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $439,106,000 after buying an additional 516,054 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,868,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,319,358,000 after buying an additional 493,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,131,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,731,016,000 after buying an additional 374,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.