Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Shares Purchased by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPA. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $109.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $77.50 and a 1-year high of $113.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.81.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

