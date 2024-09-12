Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Sets New 12-Month High at $21.15

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.15 and last traded at $21.14, with a volume of 50939 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.13.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.04.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Goldilocks CPI Report Leads Market to Sell Off, Lower Lows Ahead
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- GameStop: Earnings Won’t Save It, Dilution Points to Trouble
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings: Which Is Best for You?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.