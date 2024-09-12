Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Sets New 12-Month High at $21.15

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.15 and last traded at $21.14, with a volume of 50939 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.13.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.04.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after buying an additional 9,125 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $486,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,042,000. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 266,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,567,000 after buying an additional 8,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,836,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

