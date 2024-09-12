Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Shares Sold by Linscomb Wealth Inc.

Linscomb Wealth Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 16.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,153 shares during the quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 46,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kades & Cheifetz LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 27,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCO opened at $21.14 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.64 and a 52-week high of $21.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.04.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

